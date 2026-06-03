HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 17,108 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,850 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 17,108 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.12 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business's 50 day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.Zimmer Biomet's revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Zimmer Biomet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $102.70.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 2,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $250,849.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $967,803.84. This represents a 20.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $413,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. This represents a 15.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

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