HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,374 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,231 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Jabil were worth $11,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the technology company's stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,225 shares of the technology company's stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Jabil by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 752 shares of the technology company's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Jabil from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total transaction of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at $7,296,424.38. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary K. Schick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 39,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,546,620. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $364.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50-day moving average price is $309.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.04. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.52 and a 12 month high of $372.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

Further Reading

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