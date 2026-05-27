HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,885 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RKLB. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,794 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $6,123,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab by 40.0% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 67.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,243,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 501,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab by 14.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,106 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

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Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. Rocket Lab Corporation has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of -447.50 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In related news, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 261,903 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,653,201.12. The trade was a 6.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arjun Kampani sold 23,711 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $1,706,006.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 397,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,635,236.60. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 333,449 shares of company stock worth $28,295,233 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

See Also

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