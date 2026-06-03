HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,874 Shares of Nextpower Inc. $NXT

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT - Free Report) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,874 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC's holdings in Nextpower were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextpower by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Nextpower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Nextpower by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 420 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nextpower by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 495 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Nextpower by 1,135.7% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 519 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Nextpower news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 3,248 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $437,570.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 246,130 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,158,633.60. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, President Howard Wenger sold 62,670 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total transaction of $8,162,767.50. Following the sale, the president directly owned 426,467 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,547,326.75. This represents a 12.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,030 shares of company stock worth $28,812,757. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Nextpower in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nextpower from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $147.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nextpower

Nextpower Stock Performance

NXT opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.73. Nextpower Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $163.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $880.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.26 million. Nextpower has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.590 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

More Nextpower News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nextpower this week:

Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while keeping an Outperform rating and a $162 price target, signaling confidence in long-term earnings growth. MarketBeat NXT page

Northland Securities raised multiple forward EPS estimates for Nextpower, including Q1 2027, Q1 2028, Q2 2028, Q3 2028 and Q4 2028, while keeping an rating and a price target, signaling confidence in long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar, which may protect its tracker and energy-management technology and support its competitive position in solar infrastructure. Nextpower Files Patent Lawsuit Against GameChange Solar

Nextpower filed a patent infringement lawsuit against GameChange Solar, which may protect its tracker and energy-management technology and support its competitive position in solar infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend the patent claims, introducing some litigation uncertainty for both sides. GameChange Energy response

GameChange Energy said it will vigorously defend the patent claims, introducing some litigation uncertainty for both sides. Negative Sentiment: COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 22,427 shares and CFO Charles D. Boynton sold 4,500 shares under pre-arranged trading plans. While routine, insider selling can temper enthusiasm if investors worry management sees less near-term upside. Insider trades alert

Nextpower Profile

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

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