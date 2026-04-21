Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes $1.26 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,889 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,398 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Stock Performance

PLD opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.10 and a 1-year high of $145.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also

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