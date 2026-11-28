State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,802,704 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 7,383,206 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 7.07% of Highwoods Properties worth $226,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 136,558 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 25,203 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 78.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 675,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 296,561 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 169.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Citigroup boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $32.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Huntington assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $218.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Highwoods Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.34%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, leases and manages office properties. Its portfolio is concentrated in business districts across the U.S. Sun Belt, including markets such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Raleigh and Tampa. The company provides office space and related property management services to businesses across a range of industries. Its work includes developing and maintaining properties as well as leasing space to commercial tenants. Highwoods is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Highwoods Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Highwoods Properties wasn't on the list.

While Highwoods Properties currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Forget Nvidia, Meta, and Google. Here's The New Magnificent Seven. Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets. Get This Free Report