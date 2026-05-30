Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 193,850 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,850 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Okasan Asset Management Co.Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,943 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264,963 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $216,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,921 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company's stock.

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Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $77.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.39. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $82.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $73.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.09%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $641,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 236,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,210,334.02. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hongbo Lu sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $228,333.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 52,012 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,998,682.56. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,562. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ARWR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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