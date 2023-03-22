QQQ   310.20 (-0.05%)
AAPL   159.81 (+0.33%)
MSFT   273.31 (-0.17%)
META   202.63 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   104.58 (-0.32%)
AMZN   99.67 (-0.93%)
TSLA   196.75 (-0.42%)
NVDA   267.05 (+1.93%)
NIO   9.17 (-1.08%)
BABA   84.20 (+0.60%)
AMD   97.42 (+1.55%)
T   18.58 (+0.22%)
F   11.73 (+0.09%)
MU   58.73 (+0.17%)
CGC   1.95 (-1.02%)
GE   92.44 (+0.28%)
DIS   96.61 (+0.07%)
AMC   4.63 (+4.99%)
PFE   40.56 (-0.25%)
PYPL   76.14 (-0.76%)
NFLX   304.23 (-0.51%)
QQQ   310.20 (-0.05%)
AAPL   159.81 (+0.33%)
MSFT   273.31 (-0.17%)
META   202.63 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   104.58 (-0.32%)
AMZN   99.67 (-0.93%)
TSLA   196.75 (-0.42%)
NVDA   267.05 (+1.93%)
NIO   9.17 (-1.08%)
BABA   84.20 (+0.60%)
AMD   97.42 (+1.55%)
T   18.58 (+0.22%)
F   11.73 (+0.09%)
MU   58.73 (+0.17%)
CGC   1.95 (-1.02%)
GE   92.44 (+0.28%)
DIS   96.61 (+0.07%)
AMC   4.63 (+4.99%)
PFE   40.56 (-0.25%)
PYPL   76.14 (-0.76%)
NFLX   304.23 (-0.51%)
QQQ   310.20 (-0.05%)
AAPL   159.81 (+0.33%)
MSFT   273.31 (-0.17%)
META   202.63 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   104.58 (-0.32%)
AMZN   99.67 (-0.93%)
TSLA   196.75 (-0.42%)
NVDA   267.05 (+1.93%)
NIO   9.17 (-1.08%)
BABA   84.20 (+0.60%)
AMD   97.42 (+1.55%)
T   18.58 (+0.22%)
F   11.73 (+0.09%)
MU   58.73 (+0.17%)
CGC   1.95 (-1.02%)
GE   92.44 (+0.28%)
DIS   96.61 (+0.07%)
AMC   4.63 (+4.99%)
PFE   40.56 (-0.25%)
PYPL   76.14 (-0.76%)
NFLX   304.23 (-0.51%)
QQQ   310.20 (-0.05%)
AAPL   159.81 (+0.33%)
MSFT   273.31 (-0.17%)
META   202.63 (+0.23%)
GOOGL   104.58 (-0.32%)
AMZN   99.67 (-0.93%)
TSLA   196.75 (-0.42%)
NVDA   267.05 (+1.93%)
NIO   9.17 (-1.08%)
BABA   84.20 (+0.60%)
AMD   97.42 (+1.55%)
T   18.58 (+0.22%)
F   11.73 (+0.09%)
MU   58.73 (+0.17%)
CGC   1.95 (-1.02%)
GE   92.44 (+0.28%)
DIS   96.61 (+0.07%)
AMC   4.63 (+4.99%)
PFE   40.56 (-0.25%)
PYPL   76.14 (-0.76%)
NFLX   304.23 (-0.51%)

Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU

Wed., March 22, 2023 | Jea Yu

Key Points

  • LABU is the 3X leveraged ETF tracking the S&P Biotechnology Index (XBI).
  • LABU is designed to move 3X the XBI on a single day’s performance.
  • Leveraged ETFs can lose value due to daily compounding, even if the XBI rises.
  • LABU is trading down (24%) versus XBI trading down (6%) YTD
  • LABU is best suited for short-term trading, not long-term investing.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Biotech Bull 3X Shares price

Watch the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Biotech Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: LABU) if you want a speculative play in the biotechnology industry with amplified volatility. This ETF attempts to mimic 3X the one-day performance of the SPDR S&P 500 Biotech ETF (NYSE: XBI). Remember the keyword "attempts." On any trading day, the LABU attempts to move 3X the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index.

Since you can't buy an index, an ETF that moves with the index is the next best thing. In this case, the XBI ETF fits the bill. Looking at the performance tracking, the XRT fell 2.21%, while LABU fell 6.46% on March 17, 2023. There will be fractions of a difference in the percentages that may rack up over time. That's why LABU is designed for short-term trading, not long-term holding.  

About LABU

This 3X ETF has an inception date of March 28, 2015. Rafferty Asset Management actively manages it. Direxion states that LABU shouldn't be expected to match the benchmark returns on a cumulative return basis for periods beyond a single day. Triple-leveraged ETFs undergo daily rebalancing and are best suited for short-term trading, either as a directional play or a hedge.

LABU has excellent liquidity, trading over 40 million shares daily. It has an expense ratio of 1.01%. It has an inverse version called Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: LABD), which mimics 3X the inverse performance of the XBI. If you want to avoid getting hit with the compounding effect with a longer-term focus, consider the non-leveraged XBI ETF.


State of the Biotech Industry

Biotechnology is a high-risk industry. Biotech companies are often in the early stages of drug discovery and development. This requires much capital and heavy reliance on clinical trial results and the U.S. Federal Drug Administration (FDA) approvals. Since so many need to generate revenues, they are often valued based on their potential pipeline and earnings. They are also acquisition and partnership targets by more prominent pharmaceutical companies that can provide the distribution capacity if a drug gets FDA approval.

These drive the upside with biotech stocks. The downside is the very real likelihood of not receiving its intended clinical trial results or FDA approval after spending millions of dollars with little to no revenues to show for it. Keep in mind that the stats are lined up against biotech companies as only 9% of drugs make it to an FDA approval at an average total cost of $1.5 billion over a decade.

However, the upside can be tremendous for companies that get FDA approval. Taking a look at the XBI, it peaked at $174.79 in February 2021 and has fallen over (50%) to $76.50. It's trading down (17%) versus LABU, down (68%) in one-year performance.

Top Holdings

LABU is diversified through 187 holdings, with the most significant being Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), representing 3.67%, followed by Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) with 1.29% and Cytokinetics Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) at $1.23%. This is designed so that a single company will only impact the fund a little in cases of implosion or explosion.

 

Weekly Descending Triangle Breakdown

The weekly candlestick chart on LABU illustrates the weekly descending triangle comprised of a flat bottom trendline and a falling trendline representing lower highs. The triangle started forming after shares peaked at $13.19 in August 2022. LABU sold off to $5.92 before triggering the weekly market structure low (MSL) breakout through $6.59.

Shares climbed up to $9.40 in January 2023 before falling back down on the weekly market structure high (MSL) sell trigger under $7.11. The weekly 20-period exponential moving average (EMA) falls at $7.13, followed by the weekly 50-period MA at $7.89. LABU fell to the $5.97 flat lower trendline but collapsed through March 2023 as shares reached a new swing low of $4.57. Pullback support levels are at $4.57, $4.06, $3.40, and $2.52.

 

 

 

 

Should you invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares right now?

Before you consider Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares wasn't on the list.

While Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here


10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

MarketBeat just released its list of 10 cheap stocks that have been overlooked by the market and may be seriously undervalued. Click the link below to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now Cover

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (LABU)N/A$4.79-3.2%N/AN/AN/AN/A
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
2.1824 of 5 stars		$243.00-1.1%N/A-14.10Moderate Buy$294.75
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
2.3852 of 5 stars		$24.16-1.8%N/A-16.44Moderate Buy$57.09
Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3x Shares (LABD)N/A$21.76+3.6%0.41%N/AN/AN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Jea Yu

About Jea Yu

Contributing Author: Trading Strategies

With over 20 years of active participation and analysis of the US equities, options and futures markets, Mr. Yu brings fresh insights into the workings of the financial markets. He has published four books by esteemed publishers McGraw-Hill, John Wiley & Sons, Marketplace Books and Bloomberg Press. His brainchild, the Underground Trader, was voted Forbes Best of the Web for four consecutive years under the active trader category. He has been a featured speaker all over the country at various expos and seminars who enjoys a standing-room-only reception in the largest convention halls from New York to Las Vegas. He has been quoted and featured in USA Today, Wall Street Journal, Traders Magazine and the Financial Times and various trade publications like Stocks & Commodities, Active Trader and Online Investor. Mr. Yu has a B.A. in Liberal Arts and minor in Business Administration from the University of Maryland.
Contact Jea Yu via email at JeaYu21@gmail.com.

Recent Videos

Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Kroger Stock Signals New Highs in 2023
Wendy’s, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Wendy's, Fast Food Stocks Sizzle in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Range Bound Target Should be on Your Watchlist in 2023
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?
Is There a Winner among Dollar Store Stocks?

Featured Articles and Offers

Search Headlines: