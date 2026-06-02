Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,840 Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,840 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $6,827,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,526.5% in the fourth quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 797 shares of the technology company's stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $843,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.22 and a 200 day moving average of $137.86. The company has a market cap of $215.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,740,600.64. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 220,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $34,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,803,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,674,486,109.28. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,935,142 shares of company stock valued at $313,589,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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