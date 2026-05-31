Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,950 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $842,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.46 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.53.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Fox Advisors raised Uber Technologies from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.68.

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Uber Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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