Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Company $ANF

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 130.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,500 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,517 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 521.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 127,389 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $9,729,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Abercrombie & Fitch

Here are the key news stories impacting Abercrombie & Fitch this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial set a $92.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $133.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.34%.Abercrombie & Fitch's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-11.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co NYSE: ANF is an American specialty retailer that designs, markets and sells casual apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Founded in 1892 by David T. Abercrombie and Ezra Fitch, the company evolved from an outdoor gear outfitter to a global lifestyle brand renowned for its relaxed, preppy aesthetic. Its product assortment includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, intimates, swimwear, fragrances and personal care items.

The company operates under multiple brand names, including Abercrombie & Fitch, Abercrombie Kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, each targeting distinct consumer segments from teens to young adults.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here