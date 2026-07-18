Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 92.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,947,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,796,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,391,485,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332,924 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,321,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837,485 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.3%

BMY opened at $60.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.78. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bristol Myers Squibb's payout ratio is 70.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BMY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Report on BMY

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Wins FDA Review For Mezigdomide In Multiple Myeloma

The FDA accepted Bristol Myers Squibb’s NDA for in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, a meaningful regulatory step that could strengthen the company’s oncology pipeline and future revenue prospects. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of call options , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY.

Unusual options activity showed traders buying a notably higher-than-average number of , suggesting some investors are positioning for additional upside in BMY. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a strong value stock , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Here's Why Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Strong Value Stock

Recent commentary highlighted Bristol Myers Squibb as a , reinforcing the view that the shares may still look attractive on valuation grounds. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage coverage continues to point to a “Hold” consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Bristol Myers Squibb Company NYSE: BMY Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Brokerage coverage continues to point to a consensus, indicating analysts are not broadly turning more bullish or bearish on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to $6.10 from $6.12 , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself.

Erste Group slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate to from , but the change is modest and still near consensus, so it is unlikely to be a major near-term driver by itself. Negative Sentiment: The small downward revision to longer-term earnings expectations may indicate some caution around Bristol Myers Squibb’s post-2026 growth trajectory, which could limit enthusiasm if investors focus on future profitability.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Further Reading

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