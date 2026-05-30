Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $111.43 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Free Report) TSE: CM by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,951 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for 3.1% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $111,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,217,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,380,638 shares of the bank's stock valued at $509,763,000 after acquiring an additional 67,738 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,475,253 shares of the bank's stock valued at $587,790,000 after acquiring an additional 125,069 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,370 shares of the bank's stock valued at $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $134,760,000 after acquiring an additional 435,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

CM stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.44.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CM. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Key Headlines Impacting Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce this week:

Positive Sentiment: CIBC delivered better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.86 topping estimates and revenue of $5.89 billion also slightly ahead of forecasts. Management said the bank saw growth across all businesses, supported by stronger trading revenue and broad-based momentum. MarketBeat earnings report

CIBC delivered better-than-expected Q2 2026 results, with EPS of $1.86 topping estimates and revenue of $5.89 billion also slightly ahead of forecasts. Management said the bank saw growth across all businesses, supported by stronger trading revenue and broad-based momentum. Positive Sentiment: The bank announced a new quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, reinforcing its capital return profile and implying a dividend yield around 3.9%. Dividend announcement

The bank announced a new quarterly dividend of $1.07 per share, reinforcing its capital return profile and implying a dividend yield around 3.9%. Positive Sentiment: CIBC also launched a new share buyback plan to repurchase up to 30 million shares, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the stock. Buyback announcement

CIBC also launched a new share buyback plan to repurchase up to 30 million shares, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: The company is reshaping its senior leadership team to improve execution and drive North American growth, a strategic change that could help over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Leadership changes

The company is reshaping its senior leadership team to improve execution and drive North American growth, a strategic change that could help over time but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat earnings, CIBC agreed to sell its Caribbean business for about US$1.6 billion, and the market appears to be weighing whether the transaction signals lower international growth exposure or strategic retrenchment. Caribbean sale

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce NYSE: CM, commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada's largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC's activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

See Also

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