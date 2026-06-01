Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 450.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its position in Netflix by 877.2% in the 4th quarter. Triglav Investments D.O.O. now owns 291,911 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 262,040 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 10,930 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Netflix by 782.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 15,525 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 28,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,805,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,231,126. This represents a 27.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 926,329 shares of company stock worth $87,071,177 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. HSBC upped their target price on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings raised Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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