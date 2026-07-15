Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. $BLX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX - Free Report) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,064 shares of the bank's stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 63.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,316 shares of the bank's stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,163,826 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a "buy (a)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Stock Down 0.2%

BLX stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business's fifty day moving average price is $57.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.25.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior's payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior SA, commonly known as BLADEx and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BLX, is a multilateral financial institution dedicated to promoting foreign trade and regional integration in Latin America and the Caribbean. Headquartered in Panama City, the bank provides specialized trade finance solutions to corporate clients and financial institutions, helping to facilitate cross-border transactions across key markets in the region. Its services encompass import and export financing, supply chain solutions, project and structured finance, as well as treasury and risk management products.

Established in 1977 by a consortium of 20 Latin American and Caribbean governments in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), BLADEx has a mandate to support economic development through trade facilitation.

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