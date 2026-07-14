Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $7.36 Million Stock Position in Openlane $OPLN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Openlane worth $7,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Openlane in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Openlane in the 4th quarter worth about $448,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Openlane in the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Openlane during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company's stock.

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Openlane Price Performance

OPLN opened at $39.54 on Tuesday. Openlane has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Openlane (NYSE:OPLN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.90 million during the quarter. Openlane had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Openlane has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.280-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Openlane will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Openlane from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Openlane from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Openlane from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Openlane from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Openlane in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Openlane

Insider Buying and Selling at Openlane

In related news, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 19,763 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $708,701.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,617.24. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James P. Coyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $536,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,974.24. The trade was a 20.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 111,972 shares of company stock worth $4,018,932 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company's stock.

About Openlane

Openlane, Inc operates a digital wholesale vehicle marketplace that facilitates the remarketing of used vehicles for commercial consignors and retail dealers. The company provides an online auction platform that enables buyers and sellers to transact in real time, connecting franchised and independent dealers, fleet operators, rental companies, manufacturers and financial institutions. Its marketplace focuses on vehicles from lease returns, fleet and commercial fleets, repossessions and dealer trade-ins.

In addition to the core auction and listing services, Openlane offers a suite of remarketing support services designed to simplify the end-to-end sale process.

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