Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 513.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 16,640 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial set a $478.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $579.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $410.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.51, for a total transaction of $55,688,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,021,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,286,223.49. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock worth $114,051,007 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $516.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $841.43 billion, a PE ratio of 169.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.50. The company's fifty day moving average is $327.78 and its 200 day moving average is $255.78. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $527.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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