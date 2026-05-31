Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $5.06 Million in Terex Corporation $TEX

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 94,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Terex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.7% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 39,694 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 48,067 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

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Terex Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Terex stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The company's 50 day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. Terex Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total value of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Terex from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Terex from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.30.

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About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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