Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $7.37 Million in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited $FIHL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 385,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,367,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelis Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company's stock.

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Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter. Fidelis Insurance had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Fidelis Insurance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fidelis Insurance

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd is a Bermuda‐incorporated specialty insurer and reinsurer that underwrites a broad range of liability and property risks. Founded in 2015, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2016 under the ticker FIHL. Fidelis focuses on providing tailored solutions for complex risks that traditional insurers may find difficult to accommodate, leveraging data analytics and underwriting expertise to structure policies across diverse industry segments.

The company’s product portfolio spans casualty lines—including general liability, excess and umbrella, professional indemnity, and management liability—alongside property, marine, energy and specialty programs.

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