Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New $7.60 Million Investment in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,620 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLIC. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.39 and a beta of 1.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $110.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $135.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong sold 1,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $170,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 100,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,000,990. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KLIC

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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