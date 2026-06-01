Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Horace Mann Educators Corporation $HMN

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,400 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Horace Mann Educators at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 222.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. 99.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 6,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $314,580.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 315,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,586,421.52. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 1,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $45,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $629,464.38. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 16,081 shares of company stock worth $738,329 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HMN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMN

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HMN opened at $45.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.49.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $319.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.63%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators's payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

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