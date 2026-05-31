Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 26,680 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $2,763,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 7,283,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $678,860,000 after acquiring an additional 648,512 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 537,715 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 49,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of WFC opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $237.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.93 and a fifty-two week high of $97.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Key Headlines Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

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Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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