Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases 2,980 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.11 and a fifty-two week high of $488.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $386.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,875.20. The trade was a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total transaction of $12,580,096.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

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