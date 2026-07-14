Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 316,700 Constellium SE $CSTM

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 316,700 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $7,784,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Constellium as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 29,283 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 132,642 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Constellium by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marcus Becker sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $362,957.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,265.12. This represents a 38.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,600. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 195,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,312 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research downgraded Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on Constellium and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Report on Constellium

Constellium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CSTM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $36.99.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.80. Constellium had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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