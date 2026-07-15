Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,603 Shares of Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,603 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,411,913 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,497,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,809 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,348 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $159,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,307 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 327,949 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,628,480 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $135,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Bank of America Trading Up 1.9%

Bank of America stock opened at $60.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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