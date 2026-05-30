Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,326 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchbrook Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Mastercard from $670.00 to $665.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $679.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $494.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $501.23 and a 200-day moving average of $527.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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