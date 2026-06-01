Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,550 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,007 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 30,550 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 686,469 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $46,165,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 213.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,490,482 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $238,818,000 after purchasing an additional 997,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 126.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 176,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 98,630 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $120.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26. The stock has a market cap of $474.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $121.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 20.14%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $316,438.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 180,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,730,312.97. This trade represents a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 51,324 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,834 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. New Street Research boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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