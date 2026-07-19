Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,700 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haven Private LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KEYS

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.87, for a total value of $681,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 105,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,084,839.07. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $315.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.85 and a 1-year high of $374.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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