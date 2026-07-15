Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Green Plains, Inc. $GPRE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 279,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $4,596,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Green Plains as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPRE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Plains by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Green Plains from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered Green Plains from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Green Plains in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.29.

View Our Latest Report on GPRE

Green Plains Trading Down 1.1%

GPRE opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Green Plains, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -51.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company's 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $532.53 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc is a leading producer of fuel-grade ethanol and related co-products in the United States. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company operates an integrated network of biorefineries that convert corn and other grains into renewable fuels. Through its production facilities, Green Plains supplies ethanol to domestic fuel markets and export channels, supporting efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner-burning transportation options.

Beyond ethanol, Green Plains manufactures a range of co-products that add value throughout the agricultural supply chain.

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