Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $502,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,529 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $166.97 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones.

Qualcomm is expanding its growth narrative with AI-chip deals and new partnerships, including ties with a major Apple rival, which could help diversify demand beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong.

New Snapdragon launches are expected to support Qualcomm’s AI, PC, and handset pipeline ahead of Q3 results, giving investors a potential catalyst if execution is strong. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement.

Wall Street is closely watching Qualcomm’s upcoming earnings and key operating metrics to gauge whether recent product momentum is translating into financial improvement. Negative Sentiment: Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Article Title

Qualcomm’s double-digit chip price increases may reflect rising input costs, but they also raise the risk of customer pushback in already price-sensitive end markets. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor stocks are under pressure from profit-taking, valuation concerns, and unwinding of leveraged AI trades, which is weighing on Qualcomm along with the rest of the sector.

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Evercore set a $179.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $219.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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