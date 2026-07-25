Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 47,883 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

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Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

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