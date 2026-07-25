Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Hilltop Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Pfizer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its Pfizer stake by 27.5% in the first quarter, selling 47,883 shares and leaving it with 126,065 shares valued at about $3.54 million.
  • Pfizer has several pipeline and regulatory developments underway, including a Phase 1 safety milestone for PF-08057418, an early-stage obesity trial for PF-08653945, and FDA Priority Review for Talzenna plus Xtandi in metastatic prostate cancer.
  • The stock has been under pressure, with shares down 1.9% to $24.52, while analysts remain cautious overall with a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $28.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 47,883 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 132.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Pfizer from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Down 1.9%

PFE stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.16. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Pfizer Right Now?

Before you consider Pfizer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pfizer wasn't on the list.

While Pfizer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
What's the Best Way to Lower RMD Taxes?
From SmartAsset (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines