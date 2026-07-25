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Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $21.36 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hilltop Holdings increased its Invesco QQQ stake by 73.2% in the first quarter, buying 15,647 additional shares to bring its total to 37,014 shares worth about $21.36 million.
  • QQQ remains a meaningful holding for Hilltop, accounting for 1.9% of its portfolio and ranking as its 4th-largest position.
  • The ETF recently raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share, while market sentiment around QQQ stays mixed as AI/mega-cap tech strength is offset by concerns over valuations, rising yields, and weakness in key constituents like Alphabet and Tesla.
  • Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,014 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 15,647 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.9% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $12,008,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,505,055 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares during the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $821,084,000. Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,118,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,050 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $877,406,000 after purchasing an additional 840,803 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $684.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $655.96. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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