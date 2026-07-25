Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,629 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,962 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AG Campbell Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 146.5% in the first quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Philip Morris International

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PM

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $192.84 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $182.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.11 and a fifty-two week high of $199.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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