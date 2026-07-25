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Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $5.96 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Micron Technology logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Hilltop Holdings increased its Micron Technology stake by 18.9% in the first quarter, ending with 17,629 shares valued at about $5.96 million.
  • Micron reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $25.11 and revenue of $41.46 billion, while also issuing strong Q4 2026 guidance of 30-32 EPS.
  • Wall Street remains broadly bullish on MU, with several analysts raising price targets; the stock now has an average Buy rating and an average target price of $1,268.93.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $920.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $966.27 and its 200-day moving average is $622.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total value of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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