Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,848 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 76,543 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $49,015,626,000 after buying an additional 4,304,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 184,805,978 shares of the retailer's stock worth $19,046,104,000 after buying an additional 2,242,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after buying an additional 6,517,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,458,529,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,626,852 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $4,526,238,000 after acquiring an additional 328,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 67,729 shares of company stock worth $8,124,931 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.85.

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Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.60. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.42 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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