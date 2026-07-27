Hilltop Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 65.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,777 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,778,774,000 after buying an additional 288,296 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58,006.4% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 31,509,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $18,258,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,455,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,613,761 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,633,991,000 after acquiring an additional 229,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,003,814 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $6,376,229,000 after purchasing an additional 718,669 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,196,477 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,728,129,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Reuters article

Thermo Fisher beat Q2 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $6.03 in adjusted EPS versus $5.71 expected and $11.99 billion in revenue versus $11.71 billion expected, with organic revenue up 5% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Business Wire article

The company raised its FY 2026 guidance, signaling management’s confidence that customer demand recovery should continue and that the stronger quarter was not a one-off. Positive Sentiment: Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Yahoo Finance article

Analysts pointed to broad-based improvement in life sciences and biopharma activity, plus price target upgrades, as additional support for the stock’s rally. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Business Wire article

Thermo Fisher also launched InstaFlux for food microbiology labs, a product announcement that may help long-term workflow adoption but is not likely the main driver of the stock move today. Neutral Sentiment: One analyst note suggested the strong quarter may not materially change the second-half outlook, indicating some caution after the earnings beat. Yahoo Finance article

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $567.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $435.27 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $512.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $613.05.

Read Our Latest Report on TMO

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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