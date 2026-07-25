Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,739 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,608 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $104,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 1,703 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $1,059.81 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $694.05 and a 12-month high of $1,153.99. The company has a market cap of $312.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,047.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $951.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 30.87%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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