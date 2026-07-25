Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 8,156 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,152,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,808,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,863,487,000 after buying an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $1,894,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 607,133 shares in the company, valued at $76,674,826.57. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $129.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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