Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,209 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 17,481 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in McDonald's were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in McDonald's by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald's by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald's by 6.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 8,102 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.5% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 12,938 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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McDonald's Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $264.46 on Friday. McDonald's Corporation has a 52-week low of $260.96 and a 52-week high of $341.75. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business's 50 day moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day moving average is $298.87.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald's from $375.00 to $335.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $320.00 price objective on McDonald's in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra upgraded McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $334.32.

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Trending Headlines about McDonald's

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Insider Activity at McDonald's

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,198,930.88. This represents a 40.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,634. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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