Hilltop Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,018 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 5,860 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,260 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,322,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 target price on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $624.94.

Read Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $582.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $523.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.11. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $412.55 and a twelve month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.42% and a net margin of 8.16%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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