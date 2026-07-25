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Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 29,109 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
Union Pacific logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Hilltop Holdings cut its Union Pacific stake by 69.4% in the first quarter, selling 29,109 shares and leaving it with 12,833 shares valued at about $3.1 million.
  • Union Pacific posted better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of analyst estimates and up from a year ago.
  • Wall Street has turned more upbeat on the stock, with several firms raising price targets after earnings and the shares now carrying a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a target price around $319.16.
  • Five stocks we like better than Union Pacific.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 29,109 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,329,262 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $13,724,045,000 after purchasing an additional 659,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,330,080 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $6,090,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,285 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,136,349 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $4,658,142,000 after buying an additional 9,655,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,360,668 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $3,552,550,000 after buying an additional 296,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,636,050 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $2,922,971,000 after buying an additional 602,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company's stock.

Key Union Pacific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Union Pacific this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific reported better-than-expected Q2 results, with adjusted EPS of $3.41 and revenue of $6.86 billion, both ahead of Wall Street estimates, reinforcing confidence in operating momentum and pricing power.
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive after the earnings beat, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Benchmark, and Bank of America all raising price targets, suggesting expectations for further upside in the stock.
  • Positive Sentiment: Union Pacific and Canadian National reached a binding access agreement tied to the proposed Norfolk Southern merger, easing competition concerns and improving the odds of regulatory approval while also giving UNP better Chicago routing efficiency and expanded corridor access. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The broader news flow also highlighted that the merger and access agreement may reshape North American rail traffic patterns, but the deal still depends on Surface Transportation Board approval and final closing.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles noted Union Pacific’s record freight revenue and improved efficiency, which supports the bullish case but is already partly reflected in the recent rally.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 2,991 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.96, for a total value of $789,504.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,447.52. The trade was a 6.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $307.54 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $210.84 and a 52 week high of $315.99. The firm has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $275.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.72 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Union Pacific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $301.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $317.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Union Pacific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $339.00 price target (up from $289.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $319.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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