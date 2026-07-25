Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 36,026 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,527 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 36,026 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,270.4% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 121,235 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% during the first quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 67,740 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cisco Systems News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Cisco Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its 200 day moving average is $94.56. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.75 and a 12-month high of $130.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 2,607 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $315,759.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 172,727 shares in the company, valued at $20,920,694.24. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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