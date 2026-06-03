Hilltop Partners LLC Buys 1,380 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hilltop Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,897 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 1.2% of Hilltop Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $167,064,997,000 after buying an additional 3,919,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,277,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $38,396,634,000 after buying an additional 1,548,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,149,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $12,915,861,000 after buying an additional 700,021 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,450,786 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,035,749,000 after buying an additional 748,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,511,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,736,038,000 after buying an additional 1,124,590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $455.07.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $3,452,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 787,184 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $271,759,532.32. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $481.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.11 and a 12-month high of $488.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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