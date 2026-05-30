Hilltop Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,402.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,753 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $8,886,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Netflix by 883.1% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 894.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in Netflix by 896.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $139,632,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $2,422,301.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,725,370.39. The trade was a 18.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock valued at $129,675,743. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock's 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 28.52%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, May 15th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Phillip Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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