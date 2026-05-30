Hilltop Partners LLC Has $801,000 Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Hilltop Partners LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 240.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Up 12.9%

NYSE IBM opened at $298.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $324.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.41.

View Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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