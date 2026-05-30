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Hilltop Partners LLC Raises Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Written by MarketBeat
May 30, 2026
ExxonMobil logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Hilltop Partners LLC increased its ExxonMobil stake by 55% in the fourth quarter, buying 19,959 additional shares and bringing its total to 56,232 shares worth about $6.77 million.
  • Several other institutions also added to or initiated positions in ExxonMobil, and 61.8% of the stock is now held by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally constructive: multiple firms raised price targets, and the stock currently has a consensus Hold rating with a target price of $165.55, while Exxon recently beat quarterly earnings expectations and announced a $1.03-per-share dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,232 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the period. ExxonMobil comprises 1.7% of Hilltop Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hilltop Partners LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. IF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,871,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HSBC increased their target price on ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $165.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $145.42 on Friday. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $176.41. The company has a market capitalization of $602.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. ExxonMobil's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

(Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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