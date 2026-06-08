Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,945 ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in ARM by 238.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 284 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total value of $7,231,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Laura Kathleen Bartels sold 11,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.70, for a total value of $4,439,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,765,414.50. This represents a 48.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARM shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $165.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $226.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARM

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at $342.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.25, a PEG ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.77. The business's fifty day moving average is $224.64 and its 200 day moving average is $158.11. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $427.99.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here