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Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Hilton Head Capital Partners opened a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter, buying 10,493 shares valued at about $1.8 million. The stake makes LRCX its 19th-largest holding and roughly 1% of the portfolio.
  • Lam Research continues to draw broad institutional and analyst support, with hedge funds owning 84.61% of the stock and analysts giving it a consensus Moderate Buy rating. The average price target stands at $303.30, while several firms recently raised targets and upgraded their views.
  • The company posted strong recent earnings, beating expectations with $1.47 EPS on $5.84 billion in revenue, and revenue rose 23.8% year over year. Lam Research also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share and noted insider selling in recent months.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Lam Research.

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Lam Research from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 58,470 shares in the company, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. The trade was a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock valued at $8,561,667. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $303.28 on Monday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $346.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. Lam Research's revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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