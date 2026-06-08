Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,724 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Corning by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 194,029 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $16,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 405 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Corning by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 27,395 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.14, for a total value of $5,263,675.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,138,016. The trade was a 22.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,301.10. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $177.52 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's payout ratio is 53.59%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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