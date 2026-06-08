Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,033 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,033 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,663 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,022,940 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $510,662,000 after acquiring an additional 63,430 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $403,534,000 after acquiring an additional 236,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 761,382 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $347,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,553 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $524.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52-week low of $410.11 and a 52-week high of $692.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10. The company's 50 day moving average price is $556.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $560.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $650.00 to $575.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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